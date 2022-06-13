Volleyball: PH finishes 9th in Asian U-18 tournament

The Philippines finished ninth in the Asian Women's Under-18 Volleyball Championship. AVC photo.

The Philippines avenged an earlier loss to India to finish in ninth place in the 14th Asian Women's Under-18 Volleyball Championship, Monday at the Nakhon Pathom Sports Centre Gymnasium in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

The young Filipinas came away with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-12 sweep of India in their classification match.

Rhose Almendralejo led the way for the Philippines with 17 points, while setter Katherine Cortez was credited with 26 excellent sets.

Calling the shots for the team is Jerry Yee.

Philippines head coach Jerry L Yee thanked PNVF and generous sponsors for supporting his team in participation in the 14th Asian Women’s U18 Championship in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand. He also thanked fans who support his team, hoping that the youth program will soon be restarted. pic.twitter.com/jZdvGSiq6r — Asian Volleyball Confederation (@AsianVolleyball) June 13, 2022

India beat the Philippines in four sets in pool play, recovering from a 0-1 deficit to claim a 14-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 win. The Filipinas went on to lose the rest of their games in the group stages.

They ended the tournament on a strong note, however, beating Australia, 25-20, 25-19, 31-29, to set up the rematch against India.