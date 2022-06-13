The FEU Lady Tamaraws finished Season 84 with a 1-13 win-loss record. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Season 84 of the UAAP was a painful one for Far Eastern University (FEU), with the Lady Tamaraws slumping to a one-win campaign and finishing last in the league.

They claimed a breakthrough win against University of the East in their third match but were never able to build on it, losing 11 straight games to finish the tournament. In their final game -- a rematch against the Lady Warriors -- they lost in four sets.

Along the way, FEU also bid goodbye to team captain Lycha Ebon and Martha Mora, with the pair leaving the team in the middle of the season.

FEU head coach George Pascua admitted that they did not have high expectations for the team in Season 84, given their lack of experience and less than optimal preparation for the campaign.

"We learned this season, very much, especially 'yung mga experiences na nakuha namin," he said. "So it's a learning experience, lalo na sa mga bago. So hopefully by next season, lahat ng mga experiences na 'yun ay magiging motivation namin for a stronger team."

There were bright spots for FEU, notably the play of Chenie Tagaod who emerged as the league's 11th leading scorer, with 152 points. Libero Alexandra Juangco ranked third in the league in digging, with four digs per set on average.

The Lady Tams also took a set off league-leading National University, as they stunned the Lady Bulldogs 26-24 in the opener of their second round match before being overpowered the rest of the way.

Pascua said these experiences are crucial for his young players, most of whom have yet to play meaningfully at the UAAP level before this season.

"Skills-wise, alam ko, nakikita ko sa training na meron sila eh," the coach said. "Pero siyempre, iba pa rin 'yung talagang may experience sa level ng competition. 'Yun lang siguro ang kulang sa amin."

After losing Mora and Ebon, FEU will also bid goodbye to Shiela Kiseo -- who took over as team captain -- as well as Gillianne Gallo. The rest of the team should be intact, and Pascua is counting on their incoming rookies to shine as well.

"At the same time, mapaghandaan namin ng matagal-tagal. Kasi this season, talagang very tight eh. 'Yung adjustment napaka-iksi ng adjustment. So, kahit papaano 'yung preparation, sana matagal-tagal," he said.