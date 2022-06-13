Barroca, at 495 games, is next to LA Tenorio (700) with the most number of consecutive games played. PBA Media Bureau

Veteran guard Mark Barroca’s streak of active games spanning 11 years might come to an end, as the 36-year-old Magnolia sentinel will be a game-time decision on Wednesday against the NorthPort Batang Pier.

No less than Barroca confirmed this to ABS-CBN News.

“Nagkaroon kasi ako ng calf strain,” Barroca said in a telephone interview. “Pero right now, medyo OK na. Nailalakad ko naman, pero hindi ko pa alam kapag may activity na.”

Barroca was unable to play the entire second half of their 89-82 overtime loss to the Converge FiberXers due to a left calf strain injury. He was advised to rest for two days and didn’t join the team’s practices, but head coach Chito Victolero said that they will see how Barroca’s calf would react if there’s any activity or contract drills.

“He had his MRI kanina (Monday) and we listed him as day-to-day,” added Victolero. “Let’s see how he can respond with the injury.”

Barroca is next to LA Tenorio with the most number of consecutive games played.

On Sunday, Tenorio played his 700th game and reaffirmed his role as the league’s Modern Day Ironman.

Barroca is next as he hasn’t missed a game for 495 straight games, according to PBA head of stats Fidel Mangonon III.

But with a nagging left calf injury, it remains uncertain if he can play on Wednesday.

“Si Mark, bihira dumaing yan,” added Victolero. “Kaya ang ginawa namin hindi na namin ipinilit noong last game and we decided to rest him rin sa last two days of practices. Susubukan namin bukas sa ensayo, pero hindi namin ipipilit. Kung kailangan naming ipahinga, ipapahinga namin.”

Nick Ocampo, the team’s physical therapist, said the two-day rest given to Barroca is part of the protocols to prevent the player from further damage on his calf.

“Protocols yun,” added Ocampo in a telephone interview. “We suggested to Coach, kung puwede huwag na muna ilaro. Si Mark, gusto pa talaga maglaro, but we advised him to rest na lang this early. If ever man na makapaglaro siya sa Wednesday, very limited minutes lang yan.”

Aside from Barroca, ace guard Paul Lee is also sidelined by a leg injury, but it was a different injury which forced him to miss the team’s previous game.

“Last time naman, nagkaroon siya ng parang stiff neck and the stiffness goes down all the way to his shoulders, so hindi niya maigalaw,” added Victolero. “Si Aris Dionisio naman, na-sprain siya so hindi na rin namin ipinipilit.”