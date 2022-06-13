Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- On the same night that LA Tenorio recorded his 700th consecutive PBA game, his coach also reached a milestone of his own.

According to Fidel Mangonon, the PBA's official statistician, Barangay Ginebra's game against Blackwater on Sunday night marked Tim Cone's 1,700th game since 1989.

The Gin Kings marked the occasion with a hard-earned 85-82 win, rallying back from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter, much to the delight of the crowd at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The 64-year-old Cone is the winningest coach in the league, with 24 PBA championships including two Grand Slams to his name.

"I've never missed a game either, in my career," noted Cone, after the Gin Kings opened their campaign in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup with a victory. "In my 30 years or whatever, I've never missed a game. So, I'm really proud of that record also."

There were reasons for him to miss games, said Cone, including illness and personal reasons.

"My kids were born and I still showed up [to games]," he said. "My wife wasn't real pleased, but I did, anyway."

"So I mean, there's been reasons for me to miss, but thankfully for my family, I've never done that," he added. "So, it's a record I'm really proud of as I'm sure that LA is."

But Cone also acknowledged that Tenorio's record is perhaps a tad more impressive than his. The point guard has not missed a game since he was drafted in 2006, battling injuries and even an appendectomy in 2020 to keep his streak going.

"His job is a lot harder than my job," Cone said of Tenorio. "I show up and sit down, he shows up and runs everywhere for 48 minutes. So, my job is easier than his."