Ramon S. Ang and Manny V. Pangilinan shake hands after a closed-door meeting at the San Miguel Corp. headquarters. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines – Two of the Philippines' top sports patrons sat down on Monday in a "historic" closed-door meeting.

Ramon S. Ang, president and chief executive of San Miguel Corp., met with Metro Pacific Investments Corp. chairman and president Manuel V. Pangilinan at the SMC headquarters in Mandaluyong.

Details of the meeting were not disclosed, but the two business magnates discussed "a number of issues," including business and sports.

The SMC and MVP groups are major stakeholders in local sports, notably basketball, with the majority of the top players in the PBA playing in franchises owned by either company.

Also present in the meeting were SMC Sports Director Alfrancis Chua, Al Panlilio; the president of PLDT, Smart Communications, and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas; and former Philippine Olympic Committee President and current PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas.