MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American NFL safety Camryn Bynum is headed to Leyte with his family this week to set up relief efforts for the victims of tropical storm Agaton.

Agaton (international name: Megi) hit Leyte in early April, leading to nearly P5-billion in damages and 214 deaths per the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Bynum, whose mother is Filipino and whose great-grandmother traces her roots to Leyte, is partnering with the New Life Community Care Foundation International, Inc. to raise funds for the victims of the tropical storm.

"On June 17th, my family and I will be flying to the Philippines for the first time to partner up with @newlifecommunitycare to begin an outreach to care for the victims of the recent typhoons that devastated the area," the 23-year-old Bynum said.

"We are raising money to provide meals, clean water, home supplies, rebuilding damaged homes, and psychological first-aid to the victims in Baybay, Leyte," he added.

Bynum, who plays safety for the Minnesota Vikings, has personally donated $10,000 to the cause and has also set up a Paypal account for those who want to help.

Bynum, who played collegiate football at University of California Berkeley, is also planning to hold football camps in the Philippines in the near future.

"I think a lot of people would enjoy football if they were exposed to it at a young age like I was and blessed enough to be able to do it," Bynum said in a recent press conference organized by Fil-Am Nation Select.