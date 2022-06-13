The Adamson Lady Falcons fell short of making the Final 4 in UAAP Season 84. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University took significant steps forward in UAAP Season 84, but their coach believes that they are not quite ready to make it to the Final 4 just yet.

This was made clear to coach Lerma Giron on Saturday, when the Lady Falcons absorbed a straight-sets defeat against Ateneo de Manila University in the knockout game for the last spot in the semifinals of the women's volleyball tournament.

Brimming with confidence after upsetting De La Salle University two days earlier, the Lady Falcons couldn't repeat their efforts against Ateneo and instead fell to a 20-25, 26-28, 22-25 loss that ended their season.

"We've done everything naman. Nakita naman natin 'yung pagwo-work hard ng mga players natin," Giron said. "Pero siguro, talagang hindi pa para sa amin."

"Kasi, nakita naman natin 'yung score, so malalapit lang 'yung score. Talagang tinrabaho pa rin, kaso medyo maganit talaga. Hindi pa siguro kalooban ni Lord na ibigay sa amin 'yung Final 4," she added.

The Lady Falcons have not made the Final 4 since Season 76, when they defeated Far Eastern University in a playoff for the fourth spot. Since then, they have languished near the bottom of the league, save for Season 80 where they placed fifth.

In Season 84, Adamson was in the Final 4 hunt all the way. They defeated Ateneo in four sets when they met in the first round, and engaged University of Santo Tomas in five-set thrillers. In their final elimination round game, they shocked the Lady Spikers to force a playoff against the Blue Eagles.

That they fell at the final hurdle should not take the shine away from their season, said Giron.

"Siyempre lahat siguro ng team, before mag-start ang season, nage-aim na makasama sa Final 4. But we don't expect na we will come this far," the coach said. "Na 'yung mga nasa top na mga teams, makakalaban namin, matatalo namin or makaka-five sets kami."

"Sabi ko nga kanina sa team, quota na kami. Kumota na kami, na nadala namin 'yung Adamson volleyball sa medyo gitna ng UAAP. I mean, hindi na siya sa bottom. So quota na kami doon," she added.

Giron is hopeful that in Season 85, her team will take that final step towards becoming a true contender. Of her current squad, only libero Princess Balang is expected to leave, although top spiker Trisha Genesis has not guaranteed that she will return for the following year as well.

But with the likes of Lucille Almonte, May Nuique, Aliah Marce, and Lorene Toring improving -- and with playmaker Louie Romero pulling the strings -- Giron has reason to be optimistic of their future.

"Siguro by next season, hopefully by God's grace, kaya pa nating i-angat talaga," the coach said. "Doon, talagang magta-trabaho kami ng todo para 'yung Final 4 na talaga, mahawakan na namin."