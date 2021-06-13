Mindanao leg of Vismin Super Cup set for Pagadian City

MANILA, Philippines -- The Mindanao leg of the inaugural season of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup will be held in a bubble in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, organizers announced on Saturday.

The competition is scheduled to start on June 22, according to Rocky Chan, chief operating officer of the league.

"Hopefully, everything goes well, then we will kick off on June 22 for our Mindanao leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup," Chan said in a press conference.

The Mindanao Leg had to be rescheduled multiple times. It was originally set to tip off on May 17, but the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) called for its suspension in April in the wake of the controversial game between Siquijor and Lapu-Lapu City in the Visayas leg.

The regulatory agency eventually gave the go-signal for the Mindanao Leg on May 11, though it also set strict conditions including a "no license, no play" policy.

Nine teams have confirmed their participation in the Mindanao Leg: Basilan Peace Riders, JPC Zamboanga City, Clarin Sto. Nino, Kapatagan Buffalo Braves, Roxas Vanguards, Alza Alayon Zamboanga, Iligan Archangels, Pagadian Explorers, and Misamis Oriental-Brew Authoritea.

"Actually, marami pang interesado na gustong sumama for the Mindanao leg," Chan revealed. "Pero we already turned them down, kasi mahirap magpatakbo ng bubble-type concept na sobrang dami rin ng teams."

The winner of the Mindanao Leg will advance to the Grand Finals, where they will face off against Mandaue City, which ruled the Visayas leg last May 9.

