Football: Jarvey Gayoso signs with Kaya FC

MANILA - Kaya FC-Iloilo on Sunday announced that it has signed former Ateneo de Manila University star Jarvey Gayoso.

A two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player and four-time UAAP Best Striker, Gayoso led the Blue Eagles to two collegiate championships.

He has since started playing for the Azkals Development Team and was called up to the senior team for the joint FIFA World Cup/AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Gayoso came off the bench in the Azkals' games against China and Guam.

In 2020, he played for the ADT in the Philippines Football League, contributing four goals and three assists.