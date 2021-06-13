FIBA: Tab Baldwin to coach Gilas Pilipinas for Clark qualifiers, OQT

Tab Baldwin will be the coach of Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Photo courtesy of the SBP

MANILA, Philippines -- Tab Baldwin will call the shots for Gilas Pilipinas in the final window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers as well as the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced on Sunday.

"I have accepted the opportunity and the challenge to be Gilas' Head Coach at this time," Baldwin said in a statement.

Baldwin, also the head coach of reigning UAAP champions Ateneo de Manila University, is the third coach to take the reins for the Philippines in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

Mark Dickel first took on the role during the first window of the qualifiers when the Gilas Men defeated Indonesia on their own home-court last February 2020. In November of last year, Jong Uichico was appointed coach and he steered the team to back-to-back wins against Thailand in Bahrain.