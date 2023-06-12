Sarina Bolden (8) of the Philippines during their match against Vietnam for the ASEAN Football Federation Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila on July 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Sarina Bolden was vital in the Philippine women's national football team's win to book a ticket into their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup, scoring the go-ahead penalty against Chinese Taipei in the AFC Women's Asia Cup in 2022.

The 26-year-old forward shared that the whole experience is something that the Filipinas will forever hold close to their hearts.

'I think we definitely did something big - huge even," Bolden told FIFA. "I think every time we talk about it or I think about it, it feels like it was just yesterday. It’s a feeling that I can never get back. I can’t really recreate it. And it's just so special because I get to share it with a bunch of other girls and players and staff who know what that feeling is like. So it's definitely big."

This is why aside from savoring their recent victories, the team is also looking at it as a signal that they, as a unit, have grown together really well.

"To sum it all up, it was like growth. Everything we did, we got better and better and better. And that’s what’s really exciting for me because last year was so great and now we have this opportunity and even a little bit of pressure to top what we did last year," she explained.

"But for me, it’s just about making sure that we come out being a better team every day, each camp. And I can feel like we’re getting better," Bolden adds.

Bolden also bared that not only in their wins but also during defeats that they have come together as one.

"2022 was filled with so much joy, so many ups. There were downs, but we rallied around each other and when things were getting hard, we made sure to just be a unit, be a team, be a family. And all of the accomplishments that we had are a reflection of how we handled things," she said.

That is also the reason why she is deflecting the spotlight and instead wants her teammates to be credited for their qualifying win.

"It's being humble about something like that is because it’s a team effort," Bolden said.

"Just because I scored the winning penalty kick, I could easily say Olivia [McDaniel], our goalkeeper is the savior of that because she saved two penalty kicks and scored one herself. That doesn’t happen in soccer, men or women. So for me, I’m honored. I’m glad that I scored that winning goal but we wouldn’t have even been in that position if Olivia hadn't stepped up big time. And all the rest of the girls fought to the very end, 120 minutes-plus. It’s not easy playing a game like that."

And it is not only the credit that she would be sharing, but also her knowledge and familiarity of the playing field, as she is a part of the Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia.

"We’ll be playing in New Zealand, but it should be similar conditions, so I can have some insight to tell my team-mates what to expect, and then just the style of play and how Australian soccer is," she said.

"I think that’s going to benefit me as a player, raise my level, raise my confidence to then share it with my team and let them know, ‘Hey, this is what I’ve experienced, what I’ve been learning, and I want to share it with you so you can learn as well'."

The Filipinas will be needing all the boost and experience that they will get as they are set to open their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on July 21.

Also included in their group are co-host New Zealand and Norway.

