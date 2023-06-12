PBA: Mac Belo out to prove himself in Rain or Shine

Mac Belo in action for Rain or Shine in the PBA on Tour. PBA Images.

MANILA – Mac Belo believes he is at the place where his desire to rejuvenate his career can become reality.

The newest Elasto Painter is slowly finding himself back in form with the Yeng Guiao-led squad, even putting up 13 points, four rebounds, and an assist in his second game donning the Rain or Shine uniform.

The former UAAP Finals MVP said that this is a result of his confidence in his capabilities.

"Hindi naman nawala ('yung kumpyansa ko). Kasi syempre, as a player, alam ko naman sa sarili ko na kaya ko pa maglaro. Tagal ko ring ‘di naglaro. Namiss ko maglaro, pero 'yung kumpyansa di naman nawala," Belo said on the league website.

His production helped Rain or Shine stay unbeaten in four games after manhandling Terrafirma Dyip on Sunday, 121-95.

While he knows that it will take patience and perseverance to live up to his potential, the former FEU Tamaraw knows that his head coach will guide him throughout the process.

"I'm very thankful and blessed kasi we know naman coach Yeng, okay siya mag-develop ng players. So work hard lang at kailangang sumunod lagi sa kanya. As a player, 'yun naman 'yung gusto natin," Belo shared.

Adding to this is equipping himself with the right mindset which allowed him to become a three-time PBA All-Star, before a spate of injuries hampered his career.

"Matagal akong di nakalaro ng competitive sa PBA. Medyo kinakapa ko pa nang kaunti, sa guide naman ng teammates at coaches, nakukuha ko naman unti-unti. Ang mindset ko, ibigay ko lang lagi best ko every game para makuha ko sistema ni coach Yeng at hopefully pagdating ng conference, makuha ko na," said Belo.