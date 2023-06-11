New coaches savor fresh start in Filoil preseason tilt

New La Salle coach Topex Robinson. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- Before they compete in their mother leagues, new coaches in both the UAAP and the NCAA are relishing the chance to test themselves in preseason competitions, including the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

"Nabubugbog kami pero dito kami mahahasa," said Letran coach Rensy Bajar, who is in an unenviable position of sustaining the dynastic run of the Knights in the NCAA.

Six of the seven new coaches in the UAAP and NCAA have gotten their feet wet in the FilOil tournament, which has given them a chance to gauge their progress with a little less than three months before their seasons open.

"Nag-aadjust kami lahat kaya mas nagdo-double time yung mga coaches para humanap ng paraan every game para makapag-compete kami lagi," said Far Eastern University coach Denok Miranda.

Arellano mentor Chico Manabat also echoed, "From zero talaga kami eh, kaya dito namin nakikita kung hanggang saan ang kakayanin namin at ano pa ang dapat naming ayusin papunta sa NCAA."

For the others, it's an opportunity to re-acquaint themselves with the collegiate game as they attempt to bring their winning ways from the pro ranks to their respective mother leagues.

"Mas agresibo dito sa college eh," said Emilio Aguinaldo College coach Jerson Cabiltes. "We just need to shape them up to the pros, turuan sila to be professional inside and outside the court para madala nila sa professional leagues."

"Kahit na assistant coach ako before, iba pa rin ito so we're just trying to follow the system, gradually make progress, and work hard para maabot namin yung goals namin," added San Sebastian coach John Kallos.

Nonetheless, this is still the preseason and as big strides as these coaches have made, the jury is still out there for these first-year mentors.

"As coaches, we're only as good as our last game," said La Salle coach Topex Robinson. "So for us, the challenge never wanes. We have to prove ourselves every single game and on my part, I'm just so honored and grateful to represent La Salle."

