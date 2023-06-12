MSC 2023: Blacklist eliminates Team Occupy, enters knockouts

Blacklist International share a huddle ahead of the MSC 2023 match against Team Occupy. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Blacklist International on Monday entered the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup playoffs after eliminating Middle East's Team Occupy to start their campaign at the AEON Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Team Occupy, who absorbed their second straight loss in the tournament, will be eliminated from MSC 2023.

Trailing with four unanswered kills in Game 1, Blacklist managed to bounce back after Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario took the turtle.

Blacklist, behind rookies Howard "OWL" Gonzales and MPL Season 11 most valuable player Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo, regained control and asserted domination come the 10th minute after amassing a 3,000 gold lead.

Yue went flawless in Game 1 with 5 kills and 12 assists for the MVP nod. Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, taking the blow of three of the early Team Occupy kills, managed to finish with 12 assists to end Game 1.