The eight Ilocos Sur teams (four women and four men) qualified in the Beach Volleyball Republic on Tour Candon City leg on June 17-18. Photo courtesy of Candon City LGU

Ilocos Sur volleyball standouts will have a chance to showcase their wares against the country's finest collegiate and club teams as the Beach Volleyball Republic on Tour Candon City leg gets going on next weekend at Darapidap Beach.

The four women's teams who made it for the June 17-18 event are Candon City's Sharmaine Garabiles and Jasmen Joy Manzano, Sharon Lozano and Jenna Joy Galanto, and France Charisse Ruiz and Lynie Rose Jandoc, and Team Narvacan's Desiree Jurado and Guadamae Gomez.

Those who qualified in the men's side are Candon City's Jimboy Gambito and Ralph Perdon, Mark Joseph Balbin and Jericko Valdez, and RJ Reyes and Daryll Ramos, and Team Narvacan's Romel Cervaña and Clarck Geminie Estacio.

A total of 11 men's pairs and eight women's pairs competed in the qualifiers held last week at the same Darapidap sand court.

They will be joined by eight women's and men's teams who will vie for the leg championship, among which are FEU men's, NU women's and men's, Ateneo women's and men's, and DLSU men's teams have already confirmed their participation.

The Candon City leg will be the fourth time the BVR will make its Ilocos Sur sortie since the tour started in 2016. Cabugao hosted the first-ever BVR on Tour in January 2016 and held another one in January 2017, while the Magsingal leg took place in January 2018.

There will also be beach volleyball workshops for local youth enthusiasts to learn the sport with their idols.