Volleyball: Filipinas fall to Japan in 4-set exhibition

The Philippine national team played a four-set exhibition match against Japan on Sunday. PNVF photo

MANILA - The Philippine women's national volleyball team absorbed a 14-25, 9-25, 23-25, 19-25 defeat against Japan in an exhibition match on Sunday night at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Mayu Ishikawa led Japan's charge with 22 points, including three service aces. Airi Miyabe had 13, and Mami Uchiseto came off the bench to contribute 10 points.

The Japanese team used the exhibition match to tune-up ahead of their return to action in the Volleyball Nations League, where they remain the lone unbeaten team with a 4-0 win-loss record.

"It was a very difficult situation because we are travelling. It was difficult for us. In the past days, we need to try to adapt to the time of training," Koga said through an interpreter. "But we are prepared playing against Poland."

Hoping to continue its winning ways in Week 2, Japan, the seventh-ranked team in the world, takes on Poland at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Koga is making her second visit to the Philippines, having been part of the Japan Under-23 squad that played in the 2015 Asian Under-23 Women's Volleyball Championship.

"I'm happy that I have a lot of fans in the Philippines. It was a great atmosphere. I hope they can watch the VNL," Koga said.

Reigning Premier Volleyball League Open Conference MVP Tots Carlos led the Filipinas with 14 points on 12 kills and two blocks, along with 14 digs. She was the lone Filipina in double-digits, with Mylene Paat scoring eight points. Libero Kath Arado had 21 digs and 11 excellent receptions.

Thailand topped the Philippines, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16, in the other exhibition match last Saturday.