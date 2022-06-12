The UST Golden Tigresses pushed the NU Lady Bulldogs in the first and second sets before fading in the third. UAAP Media.

MANILA - Having failed in their bid to hand National University its first loss, the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses are drawing some consolation from the grit and fighting spirit they displayed in the match.

The Golden Tigresses had an opportunity to force a knockout game for the second seed, had they been able to defeat the Lady Bulldogs. This, as De La Salle University was upset by Adamson earlier in the day.

But NU again stamped its class on the Tigresses, coming away with a 25-22, 29-27, 25-17 triumph to complete a sweep of the elimination round of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament. They punched their Finals ticket with the win over UST; the Tigresses, meanwhile, settled for the third seed.

"Nakakapanghinayang," admitted UST coach Kungfu Reyes. "Pero 'yung level ng laro talaga ng kalaban namin, that's why they are 13-0 bago namin sila nakalaban."

UST had taken a set off the Lady Bulldogs when they met in the first round and came close to doing so again, as they led for most of the way in the second frame. NU was more poised down the stretch, however, with setter Camilla Lamina coming up with a clutch ace before Sheena Toring pounced on a late UST error to complete the comeback.

"Talagang kailangan namin i-overachieve, or kailangan namin mag-do more para manalo. Pero 'yun nga, puntos per puntos, talagang hindi binibitawan ni National University," said Reyes, who admitted that the Lady Bulldogs are a complete team.

"Nakakatuwa na kahit papaano, na nakadikit. Consolation, naka-dikit," he added. "Pero in real life, real talk is, talo is talo."

The Tigresses had also kept close in the first set, recovering from a slow start, before big hits by NU rookies Alyssa Solomon and Michaela Belen put them away. They lost steam in the third, as Reyes admitted that they could not get past the errors they made in the second frame.

The good news for UST is that the loss to the Lady Bulldogs does not spell the end of their season. They are set to play the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the first phase of the step-ladder semifinals on Tuesday, and team captain Eya Laure says the fight they showed against NU will serve them well against the defending champions.

"Noong nakahabol kami kanina, sabi ko lang na, at least itong game na 'to, nakita natin 'yung capabilities natin 'pag naglaro talaga tayo as one," said Laure, who scored 13 points in the loss -- the lone UST player in double-digits.

"And 'yung tiwala, andoon. Nakikita ko naman sa mga mukha nila na hindi naman sila ganoon na na-down, unlike sa mga talo namin dati na sobrang lugmok talaga," she said.

"Pero willing sila, nakikita ko na willing sila na mas bumawi pa sa mga susunod na laro namin, and mas galingan pa para ipaglaban ang UST sa Final 4."

Should UST triumph against Ateneo, they will advance to play La Salle in the next phase of the step-ladder, with the Lady Spikers holding a twice-to-beat advantage after finishing as the second seed.