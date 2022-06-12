UE's Dara Nieva had 21 points in their final match in UAAP Season 84. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- It may have taken them until their final game to nab their first win, but the University of the East Lady Warriors feel that they have the building blocks for a better campaign next season.

The Lady Warriors avoided going 0-14 in Season 84 with a four-set triumph against Far Eastern University in their final game last Thursday. The win snapped a 17-match losing streak for UE dating back to Season 81.

"Super happy po, kasi matatapos po namin 'yung season po namin na may naiuwi kaming panalo," said UE's Dara Nieva, who had 21 points in the win to match the output of veteran Ja Lana.

"Nakakapanghinayang, kasi may mga games na kaya naman po namin. But it's okay kasi tapos na rin po 'yun. Sobrang happy din po kasi kung ano po 'yung pinaghihirapan namin sa training, nailabas namin siya today," she added.

Season 84 wasn't easy for the Lady Warriors, as they featured a youthful group then lost one of their top options, Apple Lingay, to an injury just three matches into the season.

Lingay's absence thrust Nieva into the spotlight, and UE coach Jumbo Dimaculangan noted that it took the wing spiker some time to adjust to the bigger responsibility. Throughout the season, much of the scoring responsibility fell on the shoulders of Lana, who finished the tournament with 170 points -- ninth in the league.

What pleases Dimaculangan, though, is that other teams in the UAAP took the Lady Warriors seriously despite the relative inexperience of their group.

"Kahit papaano, happy din kami na it's not the Lady Warriors or UE Lady Warriors na lagi sinasabi, ah UE lang 'yan," said the coach. "At least ngayon, medyo nakikita naman namin sa mga kalaban namin 'yung respeto nila."

"Na though laglag na kami, nasa bottom kami, when we play with other teams and schools, they always put their best six or best seven players," he added.

Earning the respect of other squads is just the first step for the Lady Warriors, as they now look to build on the victory that they got at FEU's expense.

"Malaking bagay talaga 'tong panalo, not just individually but as a team," said Dimaculangan.

"Coming to the next season, at least nakita natin na kaya naman, pero ano 'yung adjustments na kailangan natin gawin?" he added.

According to the coach, they will likely feature the same team for Season 85, with only a few players set to leave due to graduation. He is also counting on incoming rookies to make an immediate impact for the squad.

Most crucially, Dimaculangan hopes to have more time to prepare with the Lady Warriors, as chemistry is something that they still hope to develop heading into Season 85.

"Siguro, hopefully, makakuha kami, if ever, ng mga incoming first year na materyales, tamang materyales, because you start from there," he said. "Tamang materyales, and then you train, then develop the cohesiveness, 'yung teamwork."

