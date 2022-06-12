The TNT Tropang Giga took home the top prize of P100,000 after ruling the fourth leg of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference. PBA Images.

MANILA - TNT asserted its mastery of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference, winning a second consecutive leg title on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Tropang Giga got another fiery performance from star guard Almond Vosotros, while Samboy De Leon, Lervin Flores, and Ping Exciminiano all provided ample back-up as TNT turned back first-time finalist TerraFirma, 21-15, and rule the fourth leg of the standalone tournament.

It was the third time that TNT had claimed a leg in the third conference, having also won the opening leg.

Only Meralco has so far broken TNT's dominance, winning Leg 2. The Tropang Giga are the second team to win back-to-back leg championships since Limitless App also did the feat in the first conference.

"Hats off to my players. I couldn't emphasize that enough kasi three championships in four legs," said TNT coach Mau Belen. "Really, everyone just wants to win."

The Tropang Giga won the top purse of P100,000, bringing their total prize pot to P300,000 for the conference alone.



Vosotros finished with nine points and had six rebounds, De Leon with five including the deuce that clinched the championship, while Flores and Exciminiano accounted for the rest of TNT's output.



TNT ironically, lost its first game in pool play against Barangay Ginebra, 21-15, but bounced back with two straight wins over Master Sardines (22-12), and Pioneer Pro Tibay (21-14) to advance in the knockout stage.



The Tropang Giga then took their game a notch higher in the playoffs by outplaying Meralco in the quarterfinals, 21-14, and later eliminated San Miguel in the semis, 16-10, to reach the championship round.



Terrafirma took the runner-up honor worth P50,000 for the team's best finish in the half-court game.



The Dyip edged Cavitex in the quarterfinals, 22-20, and went on to survive Limitless App in a closely-fought semis, 21-17, to arrange the finals showdown with the Tropang Giga.



San Miguel downed Limitless App, 21-17, to take home P30,000 in the battle for third place.



The scores:



Third place

SMB (21) – Comboy 9, Bono 6, Manday 6, Gotladera 0.

Limitless App (17) – Pascual 7, Tamsi 6, Salva 3, Camacho 1



Finals

TNT (21) – Vosotros 9, De Leon 5, Flores 5, Exciminiano 2.

Terrafirma (15) – Alanes 6, Taladua 4, Cachuela 3, Bulawan 2.