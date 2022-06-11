Treat Huey of the Philippines at the Rothesay Open Nottingham of the ATP Challenger Tour. Photo courtesy of Treat Huey on Instagram.

No. 4 seeds Treat Huey of the Philippines and William Blumberg of the United States were bested by Britons Julian Cash and Henry Patten, 6-7(5), 3-6, in the Rothesay Open Nottingham semifinal, Friday in Great Britain.

The Nottingham Open is a 125 event in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger Tour.

Their semifinal at Court 3 of the Nottingham Tennis Centre opened with a very tight first set, without breaks of serve.

An ace by Huey equalized the match at 3-3, and in the eighth game, Huey and Blumberg saved a break point to be at 4-4, following a return of serve error by Cash and Patten.

A 6-6 outcome resulted in a tiebreak, which Cash and Patten took control of with a 4-1 edge.

A forehand volley winner from Huey reduced the gap to 3-4, after which he and Blumberg saved two set points to be at 5-6.

A long forehand from them, however, gave the first set to the Britons, 6-7(5).

In the second set, Cash and Patten took an early lead, 3-1, which they widened to 4-2.

In the seventh game, Huey and Blumberg managed to save two break points to trail at 3-4.

The British tandem then won the next two games to march on to the final, 6-3, after Blumberg hit a forehand error.

On their way to the semis, Huey and Blumberg moved past home bets Liam Broady and Jay Clarke, 6-4, 3-6, 10-2, in the opening round.

They followed this up with a come-from-behind win over another British pair, Alastair Gray and Ryan Peniston, in the quarterfinals, 3-6, 7-6(4), 10-5.

Huey, an eight-time ATP doubles winner and Wimbledon men’s doubles semifinalist, is coming off his men’s doubles gold victory with Ruben Gonzales at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam in May.

Meanwhile, Gonzales also suffered an upset this week at another ATP Challenger event, the Orlando Open in the United States.

No. 3 seeds Gonzales and Reese Stalder of the U.S. were ousted in the quarterfinals, 6-7(4), 5-7, by Malek Jaziri of Tunisia and Kaichi Uchida of Japan.

In the first round, Gonzales and Stalder saw off Americans Jack Vance and Tennyson Whiting, 6-2, 6-1.

Gonzales’ previous ATP Challenger stint was in Georgia, where he and Huey bagged the Savannah Challenger doubles title in April.

