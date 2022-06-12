PBA: Ginebra averts upset, downs Blackwater in thriller

Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar blocks a shot by Blackwater's Barkley Ebona in their PBA Philippine Cup game. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) - Barangay Ginebra opened its campaign in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup on a winning note, surviving a spirited Blackwater squad for an 85-82 triumph on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

Japeth Aguilar drilled the go-ahead jumper with 8.2 seconds left as the Gin Kings overhauled a 10-point deficit for a victorious start to the season. The veteran forward finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and five blocks.

Leading the way for Ginebra was Christian Standhardinger, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while newly-crowned MVP Scottie Thompson just missed out on a triple-double with 14 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.

But the Gin Kings played on the back foot for most of the fourth quarter, as the Bossing had a huge third period anchored by guard Joshua Torralba and veteran James Sena.

"We knew they were gonna be confident, and we knew they'll have momentum on their side," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone of Blackwater, who entered the game on the heels of an upset win against the TNT Tropang GIGA.

"Just watching them on video, they're playing really, really good basketball. You can't get anything easy from them," he added.

Ginebra trailed 76-69 with seven minutes to go before Standhardinger began to wax hot. He assisted on a layup by Thompson, sparking a 10-0 blast that pushed them ahead, 79-76, with under three minutes to go. The Fil-German center had six points in the run, which was capped by a transition layup from Aljon Mariano.

Blackwater responded with six unanswered points, with Torralba making back-to-back field goals for an 82-79 lead with 62 seconds left. But the Bossing fell apart in the end game: a foul by JVee Casio led to two free throws by Thompson, and Amer committed a poor pass meant for Yousef Taha inside the post with 25.9 seconds to go.

That led to Aguilar's clutch jumper, though Blackwater still had time to make their move. Unfortunately for the Bossing, Amer lost control of the rock, and they were forced to send Stanley Pringle to the line where he coolly drained his charities to seal the victory.

"That's a team to reckon with," Cone said of the Bossing, who dropped to 1-1 in the conference. "They're gonna be tough for anybody."

Rey Suerte led Blackwater with 15 points, while Torralba finished with 14. The Bossing committed 19 turnovers that the Gin Kings translated to 19 points.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 85 – Standhardinger 21, J. Aguilar 15, Thompson 14, Tolentino 12, Pringle 9, Mariano 6, Tenorio 5, Pinto 3, Caperal 0, Chan 0.

Blackwater 82 – Suerte 15, Torralba 14, Amer 11, Ular 10, Taha 9, McCarthy 9, Sena 9, Ebona 3, Ayonayon 2, Casio 0, Melton 0, Escoto 0, Publico 0.

Quarters: 22-16, 39-39, 61-67, 85-82.