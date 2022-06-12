PBA 3x3: Cavitex marches to q'finals after upset wins

The Cavitex Braves are assured of a spot in the knockouts after two upset wins in the group phase. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Cavitex secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Leg 4 on Saturday after an upset-filled day at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Braves completed a two-game sweep of its Pool B assignments to book a berth in the knockout stage of Leg 4 to be played Sunday.

Bong Galanza and Co. opened their bid behind a 22-17 victory over Leg 3 finalist Purefoods Titans, and then added San Miguel, 21-13, for a 2-0 record.

Barangay Ginebra also stunned Leg 3 champion TNT in Pool A, 21-15, as the Kings held two-time scoring champion Almond Vosotros to just three points.

The Kings lost to Pioneer Pro Tibay though, 22-13, before bouncing back with an 18-14 win over Master Sardines for a 2-1 record to stay in contention for a quarterfinals berth.

Pioneer emerged on top of Pool A with a perfect 2-0 record, its other win coming at the expense of Master Sardines in overtime, 20-18.

Also with an undefeated mark at 2-0 is Platinum Karaoke in Pool C with victories over Terrafirma, 21-16, and Zamboanga, 22-10, to also move closer to advancing to the next round.

The remaining games in pool play will be held Sunday before the knockout stage.

Other teams in the running for a quarterfinals berth are Terrafirma (2-1) and Sista (1-1) in Pool C, Meralco (1-0) and NorthPort (1-0) in Pool D.