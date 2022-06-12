NCAA: San Sebastian sweeps EAC in Gorayeb's return

San Sebastian head coach Roger Gorayeb. File photo.

MANILA - San Sebastian made quick work of Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-11, 25-13, 25-16, in the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament, Sunday at the Paco Arena.

It marked a triumphant return for head coach Roger Gorayeb, who missed the 2020 season while he was recovering from multiple myeloma.

"Masaya, it has been a while since I stepped on the competition court," said Gorayeb, who steered San Sebastian to a league-best 23 titles. "Masaya ako kasi maganda ang grupo ng mga bata na kasama ko."

Katherine Santos scored four of her 14 points on service aces, as it took the Lady Stags just an hour and 14 minutes to complete the sweep.

Kristine Dionisio and Reyann Cañete each had eight points for the Lady Stags, who are now tied for a share of first place with the Arellano University and College of St. Benilde.

According to Gorayeb, they started training just last May 2 and are still incorporating three new players into their rotation. But he is satisfied with their performance in their debuts.

"Maganda ang nakikita ko sa kanila. Their character, their talent, their passion. Ayoko munang magsalita pero ang target right now is make it to the top four. Iyon lang muna then we will see," the 61-year old coach said.

"Walang masyadong experience. Two years na walang laro. Ako rin two years akong nawala. Pero maganda ang nakikita ko sa grupong ito, not just for this year for the coming year," he added.

EAC drew four points each from Jamaica Villena and Lyka Perez, as they managed just 14 attack points in the game. San Sebastian, meanwhile, had 43 kills as well as an 8-3 advantage in service aces.