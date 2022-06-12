MSC 2022: Omega wants to face hosts Todak in the playoffs

Courtesy: MSC 2022

MANILA - Omega Esports made it through the playoff rounds of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC 2022) after splitting its matches in the group stages held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this Sunday.

Now that they are in the playoffs, they have the chance to defend the title they won under the Execration banner in 2021, when an all-Filipino grand finals ensued against Blacklist International.

Asked on who they want to face in the playoffs, head coach Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos said the squad wants to duke it out with Malaysian champs Todak, wanting to test the champion team's homecourt advantage.

"Gusto namin makaharap ang Todak eh, maganda kasi may homecourt advantage sila eh. Para marinig ko yung [kampi] nila," Pakbet said, snickering afterwards.

In their game against Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi, arguably one of the powerhouse teams in the Southeast Asian tilt, Albert "Alberttt" Iskandar managed to pick his signature hero Ling, slicing and dicing through Omega for a convincing Game 1.

But Omega managed to even the series and cut Alberttt's perfect run with the hero in the tournament.

The win in Game 2 shows that they are unfazed with the Indonesian jungler's signature hero.

"Binigay pa rin namin yung comfort pick niya, kaya ayun hindi kami naano sa kaniya... natatakot," team manager Robert “Hito” Candoy shared.

Omega and fellow Filipino team RSG Philippines will start their playoff campaign on Tuesday, June 14, through a double-elimination process.