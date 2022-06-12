Omega Esports' Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas during their 1-1 draw against Thailand's IDNS in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Courtesy: MSC 2022.

MANILA- Omega Esports will have the chance to defend their Mobile Legends:Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup title after making it through the playoff stage by a hairline, as it reaped draws in the group stage rounds held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday.

Omega Esports split its matches against Thailand's IDoNotSleep to open their group stage campaign, and banked on another 1-1 draw against RRQ Hoshi to go through.

With the results, both Omega and Filipino counterparts RSG Philippines are through to the playoffs, as they look to take home back-to-back titles for the Philippines in the tournament.

