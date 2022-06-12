TNT's Jayson Castro sets up a play against the Converge FiberXers in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) - Jayson Castro was unstoppable down the stretch, lifting the TNT Tropang GIGA to a slim 86-83 triumph against the Converge FiberXers, Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

In a thrilling contest that featured four lead exchanges in the closing minute, it was Castro who stood tallest as he converted the go-ahead layup with just 2.6 seconds to go, giving the Tropang GIGA the lead for good, 84-83.

This was TNT's second win of the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup, as they bounced back from a shock loss to Blackwater Bossing in their previous contest. They are now 2-1 in the conference.

It was a sorry defeat for the FiberXers, who recovered from a brutal start that saw them fall behind 0-11. Behind Maverick Ahanmisi and Mike Tolomia, they clawed their way back in the second quarter and engaged the Tropang GIGA in a back-and-forth in the fourth quarter.

"I was very satisfied with our effort," said TNT coach Chot Reyes. "I thought we defended pretty well, considering how well Converge has been playing lately."

"But I'm very dissatisfied with our free throw shooting. If we had knocked down our free throws, it wouldn't have been this hard," he added. "But our players never gave up, even when all seemed lost."

Castro finished with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Glenn Khobuntin had 15 points and eight rebounds. Troy Rosario had a double-double of 13 points and 13 boards. The Tropang GIGA hacked out the win despite going 17-of-27 from the free throw line.

The final four minutes saw the two teams exchange big buckets, with Maverick Ahanmisi putting Converge up, 78-76, only to be answered by a Roger Pogoy triple for a 79-78 TNT lead with just 1:45 left.

The Tropang GIGA bricked a chance to pad the lead when Rosario missed two free throws, and Ahanmisi made them pay with a triple that gave the lead back to the FiberXers, 81-79, with 37.6 seconds left. Castro would not be denied, however, as he freed himself up for a triple that gave the lead back to TNT, 82-81, with 30 seconds to go.

RK Ilagan, the hero of Converge's win against Magnolia last Friday, came up clutch anew as he drilled a jumper that pushed the FiberXers ahead by one, 83-82, with 22.9 ticks left. Converge appeared to have sealed the win when they forced TNT into an inbound violation, but Ilagan muffled two charities with 9.3 seconds left that could have given his team a three-point cushion.

That gave TNT another opportunity, and Castro made sure to maximize it as he raced down the court for a layup that put the Tropang GIGA ahead for good. Converge turned it over in the next possession, and J-Jay Alejandro made two free throws to peg the final score.

"Ironically, they [Converge] also missed their free throws, and we pulled out the win," said Reyes.

Tolomia finished with 17 points, while Ahanmisi and Kevin Racal each had 15 markers. Ilagan's jumper in the closing ticks was his only field goal of the game, as he finished with two points. Rookie center Justin Arana had nine points and eight rebounds before fouling out.

The FiberXers fell to 1-2 in the Philippine Cup.

The Scores

TNT 86 – Castro 17, Khobuntin 15, Rosario 13, Pogoy 12, Alejandro 10, Erram 9, Reyes 6, K. Williams 4, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Converge 83 – Tolomia 17, Ahanmisi 15, Racal 15, Arana 9, Teng 8, Ambohot 5, Hill 4, Ilagan 2, Murrell 2, Bulanadi 2, Digregorio 2, Adamos 2.

Quarters: 24-12, 40-36, 63-57, 86-83.