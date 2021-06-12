WATCH: Olympic pole-vaulter Obiena soars to Philippines record

EJ Obiena's hard work has been paying off.

It certainly showed in this video that the pole-vaulter shared on Facebook after he cleared 5.85 meters at the Jump & Fly meet in Mossingen, Germany Friday night.

The jump shattered the outdoor record he set himself in 2019 in Italy, where he registered 5.81 meters to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

"Maligayang #arawngkalayaan Pilipinas 🇵🇭 New Philippine Record of 5.85m at Mössingen, Germany," Obiena said in his social-media post.

Obiena is one of the 11 Filipinos set to compete in Tokyo next month.

Other Filipinos set to compete at the Olympics include weightlifters Elreen Ando and Hidilyn Diaz; gymnast Caloy Yulo; boxers Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, and Nesthy Petecio; skateboarder Margielyn Didal, taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa, and rower Cris Nievarez.

RELATED VIDEO