Olympic campaigner Obiena sets new outdoor record to win gold in German tilt

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena broke the Philippine outdoor record on his way to winning a gold medal in the Jump and Fly tournament on Friday in Mossingen, Germany.

The Olympics bound Obiena cleared 5.85 meters, breaking the

5.81-meter record he set in 2019 in Chiara, Italy where he secured his qualification for the Tokyo Games.

"I would like to inform you that EJ had cleared 5.85m and placed first in the "Jump and Fly" competition in Mossingen, Germany. His 5.85m vault is the new stadium record and the New Philippine Outdoor Record," said Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) President Philip Ella Juico.

It was Obiena's best jump in the past three competitions.

Last week, the Filipino cleared 5.70 meters to win the gold in the Gothenburg Athletics Grand Prix in Sweden while beating reigning Olympic champion Thiago Braz of Brazil.

Obiena followed it up with a 5.80-meter record to win silver in the FBK Games in Hengelo, the Netherlands last Sunday. he finished second behind world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden.

