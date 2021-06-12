MPBL plans to move Mumbaki Cup opening to September

The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League is considering moving the opening of the Mumbaki Cup in September, its commissioner said.

Kenneth Duremdes said his office was forced to adjust its schedule with the recent developments regarding the COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Meron tayong na-plan before. Nag-change na lang tayo due to pandemic again," Duremdes said in the One Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas virtual press conference, Saturday.

"May tinatarget tayo ng September for the Mumbaki Cup. Actually, this is our first time na hindi tayo nakapag-open ng June 12 . . . But for some reason, ito nga, ‘yung pandemic, hindi talaga pwede.”

Duremdes hopes that all players and staff members of the league will be fully vaccinated by then for a COVID-19 free setting.

“We’re hoping by September ma-ease out na, roll out nu'ng vaccines, and we want to be sure everybody is vaccinated,” the former PBA MVP said.

“Para safe tayong lahat and magkaroon tayo ng magandang approval from the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) and the government.”

Duremdes previously planned to hold the Mumbaki Cup in August the earliest with 19 teams participating.

They are looking to hold the tournament in a bubble setting in Subic.

