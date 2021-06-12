Gilas’ Ange Kouame given green light to play at FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

Ange Kouame’s FIBA registration has been approved, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced Saturday, thus making the 6-foot-10 center eligible to see action at the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

After being naturalized and acquiring his Philippine passport last week, the last step before Kouame could suit up for Gilas Pilipinas was getting the world basketball body’s approval.

It won’t be long before local basketball sees how Kouame fits into Gilas’ plans, as he will be rostered in the Clark qualifiers, where the Philippines hosts South Korea on June 16 and 20, and Indonesia on June 18.

Tab Baldwin, director of the Gilas Pilipinas men’s program, acknowledged that Kouame, 23, remained a work in progress.

“This decision is consistent with the whole program because it’s a vision to the future,” said Baldwin, who coached Kouame at Ateneo.

“We’ll try to accomplish short-term goals while we’re really focusing on our long-term objective of forming a Gilas team that can genuinely compete with top 10 teams in the world come 2023.”

