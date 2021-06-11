Football: PH Azkals shut out Guam to keep World Cup hopes alive

The Philippines kept its 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive by beating Guam 3-0 in their qualifying match Friday at Sharjah Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

The Philippine Azkals got a goal each from Angel Guirado, Mark Winhoffer, and Mark Hartmann to boost the team's chances of making it to the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup despite their 0-2 setback to China.

Guirado drew first blood for the Philippines in the 12th minute off an assist by Oliver Bias.

Guam then sat deep into their defensive line after that, forcing the Azkals to work harder on offense.

The nationals found a break in the 60th minute when Fil-Am Winhoffer scored on a header following a free kick.

Hartmann delivered the coup de grace when his free kick pierced Guam's defensive wall in the 80th minute.

Despite their loss to China, the Philippines still has a slim chance of advancing to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.

