Mobile Legends: Execration assured of at least bronze at MSC 2021

MANILA—Execration are assured of at least a bronze in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup after sending home RSG Malaysia and Impunity KH in their lower bracket playoff matchups Saturday.

Execration first eliminated Impunity KH with a 2-1 reverse sweep Saturday afternoon.

Impunity KH took Game 1 as Oppi's Benedetta split-pushed in the mid lane and single-handedly busted the Philippine squad's base while Execration and the rest of the Cambodian team were busy in a team fight.

Execration dominated in Game 2 as they kept Impunity KH without a kill for 6:25 minutes, compared to their 9 kills, snowballing behind Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez's Lancelot, who ended the match as MVP with an 11-0-5 kill-death-assist (KDA) record. They repeated that dominance in Game 3 to stay alive.

They later on defeated Malaysian champions RSG MY in the evening in a dominant 2-0 sweep.

Execration banked on their signature late-game lineup to take Game 1 in dominant fashion behind Kielvj's Ling, who ended the set with a 14-3-6 KDA tally.

With main damage-dealer Kielvj taken down, Renzio and E2Max tried to bust the base with four of RSG MY’s players down for the count. Ealtond "Lolealz" Rayner's Harith resurrected in time to hit Renzio’s Gloo, who was already right in front of the base with just a few HP left.

But the passive effects of “Immortality” revived him, bamboozling the Malaysian squad and giving him enough time to continue destroying the Malaysian champs’ base to take Game 1.

Execration will face EVOS Legends, the squad that sent them down the lower bracket playoffs Sunday afternoon to determine who competes with Blacklist International in the Grand Finals.

Banking on their classic picks and Phoveus, Execration reaped 4 kills in 4 minutes to start Game 2, and snowballed from there to secure at least third place in the tournament.

EXECRATION