Mobile Legends: Blacklist book first MSC 2021 finals slot

MANILA—Blacklist International are going to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup after easily defeating Indonesia's EVOS Legends in the upper bracket finals, 3-0.

Banking on a casual feeding Diggie strategy, Blacklist International easily took Game 1, swinging the momentum in their favor after a 4 for 2 exchange midway into the set.

Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo's Gloo set up Blacklist for a team fight, enough for Kiel “Oheb” Soriano's Harith to take 4 kills in succession 7 and a half minutes into Game 2, putting them at match point.

Blacklist International were able to draft their comfort picks in Game 3, banking on their classic "Nice one baby" strategy to seal the sweep and secure the final slot.

Meanwhile, fellow PH team Execration sent Cambodian banner team Impunity KH home with a 2-1 thriller.

They will try to prolong their playoff campaign as they face Malaysia champs RSG MY Saturday night.

More details to follow

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL

Jonmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna

Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba

Kiel “Oheb” Soriano

Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario

Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap

Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo

EXECRATION

Renz “Renzio” Errol Cadua

Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic

Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez

Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog

Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas

Billy ”Z4pnu" Jazha Alfonso