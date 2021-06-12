Mobile Legends: Blacklist book first MSC 2021 finals slot

MANILA—Blacklist International are going to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup after easily defeating Indonesia's EVOS Legends in the upper bracket finals, 3-0.
Banking on a casual feeding Diggie strategy, Blacklist International easily took Game 1, swinging the momentum in their favor after a 4 for 2 exchange midway into the set.
Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo's Gloo set up Blacklist for a team fight, enough for Kiel “Oheb” Soriano's Harith to take 4 kills in succession 7 and a half minutes into Game 2, putting them at match point.
Blacklist International were able to draft their comfort picks in Game 3, banking on their classic "Nice one baby" strategy to seal the sweep and secure the final slot.
Meanwhile, fellow PH team Execration sent Cambodian banner team Impunity KH home with a 2-1 thriller.
They will try to prolong their playoff campaign as they face Malaysia champs RSG MY Saturday night.
BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL
Jonmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna
Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba
Kiel “Oheb” Soriano
Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario
Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap
Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo
EXECRATION
Renz “Renzio” Errol Cadua
Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic
Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez
Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog
Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas
Billy ”Z4pnu" Jazha Alfonso
