Still no broadcast deal in place for Women's World Cup

Adidas unveils the new jersey kits of the Philippine Women's Football team for the 2023 FIFA World Cup at the BGC Ampitheatre in BGC, Taguig City, on May 16, 2023. The jerseys will be used by the national team for the FIFA World Cup in July. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Mariano "Nonong" V. Araneta, Jr. is hoping that the Philippine women’s national football team will be getting financial support from the government as they prepare for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July.

“From the time we qualified, we started our preparation for the Asian Cup in January last year, we have the training camp in the US, then we went to India, and we had several friendlies outside the country, so far wala pa kaming nakukuhang assistance from the government,” the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president shared in an interview with Kom Noli Eala’s Power & Play.

He revealed that the last assistance that they received was when the country hosted the AFF Women’s Championship last year which they won.

“Ang nakuha lang naming assistance yung ASEAN Championships dito. I think we got 10 million, but we spent more than that for the hosting. We're fortunate that some money is coming from FIFA and the AFC to help the team,” he said.

That is why he is hoping that the Philippine Sports Commission will aid them as they represent the country in their historic World Cup stint.

“We've been knocking on the doors and we have asked for P30 million just for the preparation of the team,” he said.

Araneta also shared that there are still no local media outlets who are planning to cover the games of the Filipinas, which is why it might be harder for the fans in the country to show their support and watch their games.

“Wala pang station eh. But we're still hoping that a station here in the Philippines would cover this historical journey of the Filipinas."

But despite this, he maintained that the squad will be there to carve their names in history.

“We're not just there to show up. We're there to compete.”

This is why they are taking extra effort in their training as they enter the most crucial part of the preparations.

“The team knows that it would take a lot of hard work to be fit just before the World Cup. This will be the hardest four weeks of their lives,” he said.

Araneta also bared that the squad is focusing on improving their chemistry, especially with a wide number of talent that makes up their pool.

“Of course, the main focus is still fitness, and because we have players that are coming from different clubs, so it's really to bring the team together.”

The Filipinas recently reached their highest-ever ranking in FIFA, just as they prepare for a month-long training camp in Australia ahead of their World Cup campaign.

They are in Group A of the global showcase, together with co-host New Zealand, Switzerland and Norway. They open their campaign against Switzerland on July 21.

RELATED VIDEO