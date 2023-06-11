ROS guard Rey Nambatac drives against the defense of Terrafirma in their PBA on Tour game, June11, 2023 in Antipolo. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Rain or Shine mounted a huge second quarter blitz en route to a 121-95 trashing of Terrafirma in the PBA On Tour on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Rey Nambatac had 21 points for the Elasto Painters, while Gian Mamuyac scored 16. Andrei Caracut and Shaun Ildefonso added 14 apiece to keep Rain or Shine undefeated in the preseason tourney.

From a tight 29-24 advantage, the Elasto Painters fired 36 points in the second quarter to widen the gap to a 65-47 halftime lead.

Rain or Shine did not let up and even hiked their lead to 26 by the final buzzer.

The Elasto Painters now have a total of four wins while the Dyip fell to 1-3.

Juami Tiongson scored 25 for Terrafirma.