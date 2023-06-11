Mark Barroca looks to make a play for Magnolia in their PBA on Tour game against Barangay Ginebra, June 11, 2023 in Antipolo. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Magnolia used a 17-6 finishing kick to topple Barangay Ginebra in their Manila Clasico face-off in the PBA on Tour on Sunday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Mark Barroca carried the fight for the Hotshots' 91-80 win over the Gin Kings, who were still in the thick of things until Magnolia came up with end game surge.

Barroca scored 20 points to go with his five assists and three steals, while Jerrick Ahanmisi added 17. Jio Jalalon chipped in 12 for Magnolia's fourth win in the preseason.

The scored were still tied 74-all in the last five minutes until Barroca instigated a run that had the Kings reeling.

Raymond Aguilar tried to keep Ginebra afloat, but Paul Lee and James Laput backed up Barroca to seal the fourth win for Magnolia.

Aguilar finished with 22 points for the Kings.

"Gusto ni coach 'yung ginagawa namin na nagbibuild ng confidence sa bawat isa," said Barroca. "Wala pa kaming napatunayan, 'di panga kaming nakapachampion so kelangan magcompete kami sa practice para sa games ready kami."

"'Di pa to season, preseason pa lang so nagbi-build kami ng culture na manalo."