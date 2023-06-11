Joining 6-meter club a dream come true for EJ Obiena

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena competes in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Camboadia on May 8, 2023 on the way to winning a gold. POC/PSC Media

MANILA — EJ Obiena just keeps on raising the bar.

After setting a new Asian record with a 6-meter jump only on his first attempt in the Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway, Obiena captured gold once again.

And in doing so, he put himself into an exclusive list of pole vaulters who have cleared six meters or more, making Obiena feel very ecstatic as he posted on his social media accounts.

"It all started with a dream to jump over 5m and set the National Record, to now be the 24th person all-time to go over the 6-m barrier and the first ever Asian/Filipino," the Olympian wrote.

He also went on to show appreciation to his mentor, Vitaly Petrov.

"It took a few moments to sink in. But when it did, tears began to fall, there was no greater shoulder to cry on than my coach, Vitaly. Couldn’t have done it without you. Still a lot of work ahead and still a long season. Just happy and proud to be part of the 6m Club."

The list, which is made up of only over 20 people all-time, includes Swedish-American Mondo Duplantis, Timur Morgunov of Russia, and his opponent in the event, Sam Kendricks, who finished with bronze.

KC Lightfoot, who finished second next to Obiena, also cleared a similar height but on two attempts. Kendricks on the other hand failed to duplicate his record and finished with 5.88m.

Up next for the three-peat SEAG Gold medalist is the Oslo Bislett Games in Norway on June 15, then the Paris Games Qualifiers which starts on July 1.