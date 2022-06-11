Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – It may have taken them an extra match but the Ateneo Blue Eagles lived for another day as they clinched the last Final 4 berth in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball.

The Blue Eagles overwhelmed Adamson in the knockout match, 25-20, 28-26, 25-22, to send the Lady Falcons packing at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

The defending champions got the right to face the third-seeded UST Golden Tigresses in the stepladder semifinals while the NU Lady Bulldogs swept the elimination round en route to a Finals ticket.

Both teams finished with 8-6 records that resulted in a playoff for no. 4 spot.

Faith Nisperos, the second top scorer of the league, led Ateneo again with 22 big points.

After taking the opening set, the Blue Eagles appeared to be cruising to an easy set 2 win with a 21-17 lead after an off-the-block hit from AC Miner.

Down 20-24, Trisha Genesis rallied her team back to steal the set point from Adamson, 25-24, capped by Krich Macaslang’s block to Nisperos.

But shaky receptions from the Lady Falcons allowed Ateneo to claim the set, punctuated by a push from Miner, 28-26.

In the third, Ateneo quickly responded to the 9-6 start of Adamson to regain the upper hand, sparked by a backrow hit by Nisperos, 11-9.

Adamson tried to inch closer with a power push from Rizza Cruz, 13-14, but the Blue Eagles answered back to restore order, 16-13.

A block at Vannie Gandler and an attack error from her tied the match at 19-all. Adamson finally took the lead off an unforced error from Nisperos, 21-20.

Nisperos, however, bounced back with back-to-back points for a 23-22 Ateneo lead. A push from Miner put the blue and white at match point.