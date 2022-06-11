PBA: NorthPort routs Terrafirma for 2nd win

(UPDATED) NorthPort picked up its second straight victory by blowing away Terrafirma, 100-86, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center-Antipolo on Saturday.

Robert Bolick topscored for the Batang Pier with 26 points to go with his 10 assists and 8 rebounds.

Jamie Malonzo, meanwhile, had a double-double with 19 points and 16 big rebounds while Kevin Ferrer fired 15 markers.

NorthPort now has 2 wins in 2 starts, which is it best start since the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

"Everybody's doing their share. Yun ang maganda sa team na ito, medyo undersized tayo pero lahat ang tutulungan, mahirap talunin yung ganun," said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio.

Bolick agreed. "Akala nila malilit kami, pero ang puso ng mga player namin malalaki. Yung mga rookie namin palaban lahat," he said.

He also credited Malonzo for doing a great job in manning the boards.

"'Pag rume-rebound siya napakadali naming manalo. Siya yung isa sa mga key piece namin," he said.

Terrafirma, led by Josh Munzon's 24 points, did not only lose the game, but also lose three of its players to injuries.

Ed Daquioag hurt his right ankle following a bad fall, while big men Eric Camson and Isaac Go also failed to finish the game.

The Scores:

NORTHPORT 100 – Bolick 26, Malonzo 19, Ferrer 15, Calma 12, Santos 10, Sumang 10, Dela Cruz 4, Balanza 2, Ayaay 2, Vigil 0, Subido 0, Apacible 0

TERRAFIRMA 86 – Munzon 24, Tiongson 24, Ramos 10, Calvo 8, Cahilig 5, Balagasay 4, Daquioag 4, Camson 3, Gomez de Liano 2, Go 2, Miina 0, Gabayni 0, Grospe 0, Tumalip 0

QUARTERS: 22-26, 50-49, 72-66, 100-86



