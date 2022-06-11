Meralco battled from 16 points down to complete a 109-98 comeback against Phoenix Super LPG in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center-Antipolo on Saturday.

Chris Newsome led the Bolts in scoring with 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Reynel Hugnatan put up a vintage performance with 17 markers, 10 of them coming from a decisive run in the third quarter.

The Bolts, who started their season late following a title joust with Barangay Ginebra in the 2022 Governors' Cup, found themselves trailing Phoenix in the first half, 45-51.

Fortunately for Meralco, Hugnatan orchestrated a furious rally in the third period that erased a 16-point deficit.

"Credit to my teammates na naniniwala pa rin sila sa akin. Tuwing open ako, coach told me that always take chances with my shots," said the 43-year old who went 6-of-10 from the field. He also tallied 3 boards and 2 assists.

Hugnatan said he always keeps himself in good shape in case coach Norman Black fields him.

"Kahit bihira akong pinapasok ni coach dapat always ready. You'll never know kung kelan ako tawagin ni coach kaya ready lagi," he said.

The Fuel Masters, led by Jason Perkins' 28 points, fell to 0-2.

The Scores:

MERALCO 109 – Newsome 21, Black 19, Hugnatan 17, Maliksi 15, Quinto 12, Almazan 12, Hodge 5, Banchero 4, Caram 4, Pasaol 0, Jose 0, Pascual 0, Baclao 0

PHOENIX 98 – Perkins 28, Wright 16, Jazul 13, Mocon 10, Tio 9, Serrano 7, Garcia 6, lalata 4, Rios 3, Melecio 2, Muyang 0

QUARTERS: 23-23, 45-51, 75-79, 109-98