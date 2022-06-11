It’s weird seeing Jericho Cruz wearing a different uniform and competing against his former team, the NLEX Road Warriors, and in their first encounter since they parted ways late last season, the veteran guard got the better end of the match up.

Cruz finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. His three-point basket while teasing his former teammates, capped a solid game for the former Adamson stalwart since joining the San Miguel Beermen as a free agent late last season.

“Kakantyawan ako ng mga teammates ko, kapag hindi ko naipasok ’yun. Ganu’n rin ’yung NLEX,” Cruz told ABS-CBN News in an exclusive interview. “It’s fun, but competitive.”

Cruz was supposed to sit out the game because of a knee injury. He didn’t see action in his team’s first game of the season against Phoenix Super LPG and was surprised that he was called up by coach Leo Austria.

“Hindi ko nga alam na maglalaro ako,” added Cruz. “Kasi, galing akong injury. So, sinabi ko lang sa mga PT (physical therapist), I’m ready to go. Kapag tinawag ako ni Coach, I’m ready to go. Kasi nu’ng una ayaw nila akong palaruin dahil sa knee injury ko. Nagkatubig kasi siya. Pero sabi ko, ‘Coach, kaya ko naman ’yung pain.’”

It was a perfect way to return to the hard court and against his former team, Cruz went business as usual.

“Medyo excited. Nakakapanibago. Dati, kasama ko sila and I go to war with them. Ngayon, sila nakakalaban ko. Pero at the same time, pagdating sa court, nagkukulitan pa rin kami,” said Cruz. “ ’Yung bond namin, andu’n pa rin.”

“Pero ’yun nga lang, magkaiba ’yung jersey namin. Kasi siyempre, knowing me, kapag nasa loob ako ng court, whether teammate kita dati or hindi, I’ll treat you as my enemy. ’Yun ’yung mindset na galing kay Coach Yeng (Guiao) na hindi nawawala sa akin.”

Cruz was able to put one over his former team and he looks forward facing them again in the future.

They will remain friends off the court, but once they troop the floor of the coliseum and it’s ready for the tip-top, the mood changes right there and then as Cruz’s competitive nature will only have one thing in mind -- and that is to beat the opposing squad.