Sharpshooting young gun RK Ilagan has been earning his coach’s trust. PBA Media Bureau

In his young PBA career, RK Ilagan has built a reputation as a player who loves to take over when the game is on the line. He has nerves of steel and is a risk-taker. And on Friday night at Ynares Center in Antipolo City, the smallest man on the floor proved that he’s got the biggest heart when it’s winning time.

Ilagan finished with 14 points, including the game-tying triple in the final three seconds of regulation that sent the game to overtime, and a 3-point basket that triggered Converge’s seven unanswered points in the extra period that led the FiberXers to their first win in franchise history following an 89-82 come-from-behind win over the Magnolia Timplados Hotshots.

This early, the sophomore guard has made his mark as among the best endgame performers and his coach, Jeff Cariaso couldn’t pick one moniker that is tailor-made for Ilagan.

“The Sharpshooter.” “The Spitfire.” “Clutch.” All these can be labelled alongside the name of Ilagan.

“I hear ‘Spitfire’. We can call him ‘Clutch’. We can call him a lot of things,” Cariaso said. “I’m just proud of this guy because he really does work. He’s very humble. He’s a very good teammate. And you can play him 48 minutes or not play him, his attitude doesn’t changed. That’s a gem. That’s special.”

Ilagan’s attitude, more than anything else, caught the fancy of Cariaso, but for the former San Sebastian dead shot, just getting ready when his name is being called, has always been his mentality.

“Sobrang grateful ako sa coach ko. Hindi po ako nagagamit nung huli, pero sumugal pa rin si coach sa akin. Sobrang laki nung trust na ibinibigay sa akin,” added Ilagan.

For Cariaso, the reputation established by Ilagan — that saw him deliver the game-winning, buzzer-beater to lift their previous team, Alaska to victory over the heavily favored Meralco side — gave the coach the idea to insert his young, but determined guard to perform at this magnitude.

Curiously, Ilagan’s game-winning moment also happened at Ynares Center.

“Nagkataon lang. Siguro naisip ko rin yung game against Meralco, so parang dagdag confidence rin sa sarili,” added Ilagan.