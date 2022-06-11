Defending champion Arellano University and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde won their respective games in the opening day of NCAA Season 97 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday.

Arellano brought down Mapua University, 25-14, 25-12, 25-21, while St. Benilde dropped San Beda University, 25-10, 25-13, 25-15.

Nicole Sasuman led the Lady Chiefs with a team-high 13 points while Princess Bello contributed 7 markers, 9 digs, and 4 receptions.

Meanwhile, the Lady Blazers Mycah Go and Gayle Pascual scored 10 points apiece while leading St. Benilde past San Beda.

Arellano will tackle San Beda next on Tuesday.

CSB will go for win No. 2 against Lyceum of the Philippines on Wednesday.