Dylan "Light" Catipon and Eman "EMANN" Sangco share a fist bump ahead of their match against Cambodia's SeeYouSoon. Courtesy: MSC 2022

MANILA- RSG Philippines punched a ticket to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup playoffs after sweeping their group stage matches on Saturday.

They dominated Cambodia's SeeYouSoon and sister team RSG Singapore en route to the playoff spot, earning a commanding lead in the group stages with 6 points.

RSG opened their campaign behind a dominant run against SeeYouSoon. After a dominant game 1, SeeYouSoon banked on a decent early game in Game 2 to stay afloat.

But RSG capitalized on two wipeouts, highlighted by well-timed "Heart Guards" by Dylan "Light" Catipon's Angela on Eman "EMANN" Sangco, to regain momentum and secure the sweep against the Cambodians.

RSG Philippines then ended their group stage campaign with an emphatic sweep of their sister team.

After winning Game 1 by melting down RSG SG's sustain-heavy heroes, they repeated in Game 2 with another emphatic victory.

Their Pinoy counterparts, defending MSC champions Omega Esports, will see action on Sunday against Indonesian powerhouse RRQ Hoshi and Thailand's IDoNotSleep.