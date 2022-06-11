MANILA – Multi-awarded libero Dawn Macandili is getting married soon.

This after the volleyball star announced on Instagram her engagement to long-time boyfriend Diego Catindig.

In her post last Saturday, Macandili shared a snap with Catindig at the Hot Air Balloon Festival in Clark, Pampanga Friday, showing her wearing the engagement ring.

“‘bout last night #ISaidYAAAS,” the athlete said in the caption.

Friends of the couple such as former De La Salle Lady Spikers’ Des Cheng and CJ Saga were also present in the special occasion.

Her fans and fellow volleyball players trooped to the comments section to congratulate the newly engaged pair.

Alyssa Valdez, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Kianna Dy, Deanna Wong, Dzi Gervacio, Ara Galang, Cha Cruz, and Maddie Madayag were just some of the athletes who sent their well-wishes to Macandili and Catindig.

Macandili is suiting for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and has been a mainstay for the national team.

She etched her name as one of the top liberos in the country after winning accolades in UAAP, PSL, PVL, and even in the international leagues.

