Marc Pingris to embrace farm life after PBA retirement

MANILA -- Marc Pingris revealed that he intends to embrace the farm life after retiring from the PBA, joining the growing trend among celebrities of living in a place surrounded by nature.

In an interview with the entertainment website Pep, the "Pinoy Sakuragi" said he plans to focus on his family's farm, hoping to make it "operational" soon.

He said the farm is located in his hometown of Pozzorubio in Pangasinan province.

"Sa ngayon, mag-focus muna ako sa mga business namin at saka sa quality time kasama ang pamilya," Pingris said.

"Babalik din ako sa basketball, 'di ko lang alam kung paano sa ngayon," he added.

Pingris is married to host and vlogger Danica Sotto. They have two children.

Aside from Pingris, other popular local personalities who have embraced farm living include celebrity couple Chito Miranda and Neri Naig, chef Luigi Muhlach, singer Zsa Zsa Padilla, and actress Bea Alonzo.

