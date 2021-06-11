Karate: Tsukii bows out of Olympic qualification tilt in France

Filipino-Japanese karateka Junna Tsukii crashed out of the 2021 Karate Olympic Qualification Tournament after losing to her Bulgarian counterpart Friday.

Tsukii was shown the exit door after bowing to Ivet Goranova, 2-1, in the Round of 32 of the women's under 55kg. at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris, France.

Tsukii received a bye in the first round.

Fellow Pinoy karateka Jayson Macaalay also got eliminated after a defeat to Azerbaijani Farzaliyev Firdovsi in the second round of the men's under 67kg.

Firdovsi snuck in a punch to the face to pull off a 1-0 win against the Filipino.

Macaalay made it to the second round of the competition after blasting the Netherlands’ Omar Laatar, 2-0.

Still campaigning for Olympic qualification are karatekas Jamie Lim, Joane Orbon, Ivan Agustin, Shariff Afif, Alwyn Batican, John Enrico Vasquez, and Sarah Pangilinan.

