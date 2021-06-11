Mobile Legends: Blacklist rise to upper bracket finals; Execration plunge in MSC 2021

MANILA - Blacklist International will head on to the upper bracket finals in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC 2021) after defeating RSG MY, 2-0 while Execration fell the lower bracket after losing to EVOS Legends, 2-1 as the teams started their respective playoff campaigns Friday.

Jonmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna’s Mathilda and Kiel “Oheb” Soriano's Harith propelled Blacklist International to the series' first blood in what was a one-sided Game 1. Blacklist kept the Malaysian champs to just 5 kills in a quick match-up.

RSG MY seemed to dictate the pace of Game 2. But after 8 minutes, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario's Granger erased RSG MY’s kill lead after a "mega kill" - or four kills in succession.

Game 2 MVP Oheb added insult to injury as his Harith went ham mid-game to draw five kills.

Eventually, Blacklist turned the tides in their favor and secured the first upper bracket finals slot.

Meanwhile, Execration dropped to the lower bracket as they fall against M1 world champions EVOS Legends, 2-1 in a tight match-up.

EVOS Legends looked poised to take Game 1, as they were on the brink of busting Execration’s base turret. But Kelra’s Lunox put up 9 kills within four minutes, starting with four kills from the top inhibitor turret to prolong their lifeline and start a counter in favor of MPL-PH’s second placers.

Execration tried to steal the Lord against a more-advantaged EVOS Legends lineup as they attempted another comeback in Game 2, but Maxhill "Antimage" Leonardo's tank-mage Alice held off the lord and the remaining players of Execration as his teammates revived.

They later countered and killed off three of Execration’s players and charged to the base, eventually forcing a decider.

Execration leveled the match in Game 3 after what was dubbed as “Magic 12”, as Kelra’s Claude and Kielvj’s Ling took down 3 players in succession, 12 minutes in.

But a team fight around the side of EVOS Legends’ top lane swung the momentum back in favor of the M1 world champs, with Hafizhan “Clover” Hidayatullah Mirzaputra's Harith taking the MVP with a 10/2/5 kill-death-assist rate.

ROSTER

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL - Jonmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba, Kiel “Oheb” Soriano, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap, Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo

EXECRATION - Renz “Renzio” Errol Cadua, Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic, Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez, Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas, and Billy ”Z4pnu" Jazha Alfonso