MANILA -- Venice Puzon will have her first taste of pro volleyball action after signing with the PLDT Highspeed hitters in the Premier Volleyball League.

The team announced her signing on their Instagram page.

“Two-time NCAA best setter, Lyceum Lady Pirate Venice Puzon will be joining the High Speed Hitters in the upcoming PVL Invitational Conference via a guest license! Welcome to the PLDT family! We are happy to have you in our chase for that high-speed upgrade. Let’s go!” they wrote.

Puzon was instrumental in Lyceum of the Philippines University’s Finals run in the NCAA Season 98 Women’s Volleyball tournament before bowing out to the powerhouse that is College of St. Benilde.

Last NCAA season’s best setter will still be able to rejoin the Lady Pirates through her Special Guest License from the Games and Amusement Board.

She will be suiting up alongside Royse Tubino as the newest player of PLDT who will try to help Mika Reyes, fellow setter Rhea Dimaculangan, Dell Palomata, Mean Mendrez, Mich Morente, and the rest of the squad in bettering their fourth-place finish in the All-Filipino conference.

Benilde’s Mycah Go and the core players of the Lazy Blazers will also be playing in the PVL under Farm Fresh through the SGL.