Bong Quinto controls the ball for Meralco during their PBA on Tour game against San Miguel, June 10, 2023 in Tiaong, Quezon. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Meralco stepped up its defensive game in the fourth period to deal San Miguel a 92-89 defeat in the PBA on Tour on Saturday in Tiaong, Quezon.

Allein Maliksi came off the bench and fired five treys to finish with 21 points on top of four rebounds.

Bong Quinto contributed 19 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Raymond Almazan put together his best game of the preseason with a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds.

San Miguel, which came out without its stars including Terrence Romeo, was able to engage Meralco in a tight ball game, even leading 73-69 going to the payoff period.

But the Bolts applied pressure in the fourth, limiting the Beermen to just 16 in the final period.

San Miguel was able to threaten in the final minutes as Jericho Cruz converted an alleyoop then split his free throws. This allowed the Beermen to pull to within 89-92 with 33 seconds remaining.

Allain Bulanadi then attempted to tie the scores from the perimeter with five seconds remaining, but Jansen Rios came up with the defensive gem to secure the Bolts' second straight victory in the preseason.

Cruz tallied 19 for San Miguel, which also got 18 markers each from Marvin Lee and Bulanadi.